BKFC 38: Nguyen vs. Straus Results

On Friday, Apr. 21, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 38: Nguyen vs. Straus, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event features Dat Nguyen vs. Daniel Straus.

The free prelims air live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the main card for subscribers of the BKTV app at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dat Nguyen def. Daniel Straus by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 58-55)

Jake Bostwick vs. Isaac Doolittle ruled a majority draw (48-46 Bostwick, 47-47, 47-47)

Chance Wilson def. Tyler Randall by split decision (49-46, 46-49, 48-47)

Erick Lozano def. Francesco Ricchi by KO. Round 1, 0:54

Rene Rodriguez def. Mark Johnson by TKO. Round 3, 0:45

Justin Sanchez def. Gilberto Aguilar by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Gee Perez def. Joshua Richey by KO. Round 2, 0:50

Stephen Townsel def. Chris Sarro by KO. Round 3, 2:00

Howard Davis def. Trevor Morris by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 4, 2:00

Bovar Khanakov def. Freddy Masabo by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Chris Garcia def. Ryan Carroll by KO. Round 3, 0:20