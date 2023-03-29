Three Ways to Back Tyson Fury to Beat Oleksandr Usyk

It’s the biggest fight in a generation, and it’s almost agreed. Rumors have been rife this week regarding a potential unification bout between world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. An agreement exists; both warriors are happy with how the pot will split. There has even been an agreement to donate a slice of the purse to help help the victims of war in Ukraine. Fury and Usyk aren’t hanging around.

A definite date and venue are yet to be confirmed. Will the decider be in the United States, or will Fury enjoy the home advantage with a bout in England? Wembley and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are the obvious picks. The neutral ground may be the best way forward in such a crucial match, and Saudi Arabia or Dubai are options.

While promoters, managers, and fighters put the finishing touches to the contracts, the best boxing betting sites offer odds. They allow fight fans to make predictions and place bets on Fury v Usyk, and some generous odds are available. But who wins this boxing blockbuster?

Advertisement



Fury is the pre-fight favorite of all bookies; in this article, we explain why. Keep reading as we detail three exciting and unique ways you can back Fury to beat Usyk and become a unified world heavyweight champion. The sport hasn’t had that for too long now, but he’ll get it this year.

Fury is your favorite

The best online betting apps offer odds on the winner of this fight. Pick sides and stake on either Fury or Usyk. The contest will be gripping, and you can add an extra edge of drama by having a bet. There’s nothing quite like being financially invested in the result of a boxing fight to get your heart racing.

The fight-winner market is the most popular, and that’s where you’ll find Fury as the favorite, but there’s not too much in it at the moment. Other markets are available, and we bring you up to speed with the best in this article.

Fight winner

This market is as simple as it is popular and will attract millions of bets between now and the first bell on fight night. It’s easy to understand and follow. Choose which fighter you think will win and get your cash down.

Fury is the number one ranked heavyweight on the planet with a professional record reading 33 wins, no defeats, and a controversial draw with Deontay Wilder. Tyson is the natural heavyweight, and the bookies think that’ll make the difference.

Method of victory

If you are looking for higher odds and a crack at landing decent returns, the method of victory is best for you. This market remains simple, but there’s slightly more risk involved than you get when playing the previous market.

When betting on the method of victory, you must predict which fighter will win and if they’ll get the result on points or by knockout. Interestingly, Fury has stopped each of his last four opponents and hasn’t gone the distance since 2019. It’s worth keeping that stat in mind when placing your bets.

To be knocked down

Another worthwhile market is ‘to be knocked down.’ With this bet, you aren’t predicting the result, just one or both fighters to be knocked to the canvas. Whether they are KO’d or rise to win the fight doesn’t matter. If a fighter goes down, your bet is a winner.

You can even wager on the number of knockdowns in the fight. Fury has knocked down Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder, and Tom Schwarz in recent bouts. Is Usyk next on the hit list?

Claim a free bet on Fury v Usyk

The top names from the online gambling industry offer all new players a welcome bonus free bet on Fury v Usyk. Register an account, make your first deposit using a debit card, and gamble. When that bet results, you’ll recieve your bet credits. Use these to gamble on any market attached to the Fury fight you like.

More markets are available to bet on than those covered in this article. Options include being knocked down and winning, the fight ending in an odd or even number of rounds, and the clash being over within 60 seconds.