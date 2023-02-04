PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2 Results

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL Challenger Series 2023: Week 2, live from Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. The event featured prospective fighters vying for spots on the PFL roster.

The event aired live on Fubo Sports Network starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Amanda Leve* def. Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Evelyn Martins def. Jeslen Mishelle by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:40

Jackie Cataline def. Senna van der Veerdonk by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:09

Michelle Montague def. Shaquita Amador Woods by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:45