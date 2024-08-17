ADCC 2024: Day 1-2 Live Stream, Results, Brackets, Video Highlights, How to Watch

BJJ fans are in for a treat this weekend, having both the the Craig Jones Invitational and ADCC 2024 World Championships happening. ADCC’s 77 and 88 kg divisions may have taken a hit after losing a good chunk of their BJJ stars to their rivals at CJI, but they’ve been at the pinnacle of no gi grappling for a reason and will still have several stacked tournaments and big names on their biennial event.

An all-time great in Gordon Ryan will headline the two-day event with two Super Fights against Yuri Simoes and longtime rival Felipe Pena, and there will also be eight tournaments and prestigious ADCC gold medals to be awarded.

Join us live on Saturday and Sunday, with both days starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below as well for results, highlights, live stream, and just about everything you need to know about the 2024 ADCC World Championships.

ADCC 2024 Brackets

ADCC 2024 Day 1 results and highlights

-66kg

Opening round

Diogo Reis def. Huaiqing Xu by submission

Fabricio Andrey def. Deandre Corbe by points 3-0

Josh Cisneros def. Kaua Gabriel by referee decision

Kennedy Maciel def. Keith Krikorian by points 3-0

Owen Jones def. Gabriel Sousa by submission

Gairbeg Ibragimov def. Dorian Olivarez by points 3-0

Diego Pato def. Ash Williams by points 6-0

Ethan Crelinsten def. Ethan Thomas by points 3-0

Quarterfinals

Diogo Reis def. Fabricio Andrey by referee decision

-77kg

Opening round

Mica Galvao def. Luiz Paulo by submission

Oliver Taza def. Davi Ramos by submission

PJ Barch def. Fabio Caloi by points 3-0

Mateusz Szczecinski def. Garry Tonon by submission

Vagner Rocha def. Jeremy Skinner by points 6-0

Jonnatas Gracie def. Max Hanson by points 9-0

Elijah Dorsey def. Dante Leon by points 2-0

JT Torres def. Alexandre Jesus by submission

Quarterfinals

Mica Galvao def. Oliver Taza by points 8-0

PJ Barch def. Mateusz Szczecinski by points 2-0

Vagner Rocha def. Jonnatas Gracie by points 2-0

Elijah Dorsey def. JT Torres by points 4-0

-88kg

Opening round

Giancarlo Bodoni def. Andre Porfirio by submission

Gabriel Almeida def. Santeri Lillius by points 6-0

Elder Cruz def. Taylor Pearman by referee decision

Felipe Costa def. Jacob Couch by submission

Ryan Aitken def. Pedro Marinho by submission

Jay Rodriguez def. Achilles Rocha by submission

Chris Wojciak def. Josh Hinger by submission

Charles Negromonte def. Izaak Michell by submission

Quarterfinals

Giancarlo Bodoni def. Gabriel Almeida by points 8-0

Felipe Costa def. Elder Cruz by points 2-0

Jay Rodriguez def. Ryan Aitken by points 6-0

Chris Wojciak def. Charles Negromonte by referee decision

-99kg

Opening round

Kaynan Duarte def. Daniel Schardt by submission

Declan Moody def. Paul Ardila by points

Cyborg Abreu def. Daishi Goto by points 5-0

Javier Zaruski def. Henrique Ceconi by submission

Nicholas Meregali def. Marcin Maciulewicz by submission

Michael Pixley def. Vinicius Ferreira by submission

Rafael Lovato Jr def. Eli Braz by points 3-0

Patrick Gaudio def. Alex Grandy by points 3-0

Quarterfinals

Kaynan Duarte def. Declan Moody by submission

Cyborg Abreu def. Javier Zaruski by points 2-0

Michael Pixley def. Nicholas Meregali by submission

Rafael Lovato Jr def. Patrick Gaudio by submission

+99kg

Opening round

Felipe Pena def. Brandon Reed by points 13-2

John Hansen def. Heikki Jussila by referee decision

Damon Ramos def. Vinny Magalhaes by points

Josh Saunders def. Mike Perez by points 3-0

Roosevelt Sousa def. Vince Pezzuto by points 6-0

Luke Griffith def. Mansur Makhmakhov by submission

Haisam Rida def. Victor Honorio by referee decision

Daniel Manasoiu def. Mark MacQueen by submission

Quarterfinals

Felipe Pena def. John Hansen by submission

Josh Saunders def. Damon Ramos by submission

Luke Griffith def. Roosevelt Sousa by submission

Daniel Manasoiu def. Haisam Rida by submission

-55kg

Bianca Basilio vs Brenda Larissa

Ana Rodrigues vs Alex Enriquez

Mayssa Bastos vs Adele Fornarino

Jasmine Rocha vs Margot Ciccarelli

-65kg

Bia Mesquita vs Sula Mae-Loewenthal

Amanda Leve vs Ana Carolina Vieira

Brianna Ste-Marie vs Mo Black

Helena Crevar vs Aurelie La Vern

+65kg

Amy Campo vs Nikki-Lloyd Griffiths

Nathiely de Jesus vs Lyzz Mitrovic

Rafaela Guedes vs Nia Blackman

Kendall Reusing vs Maria Ruffatto

Super Fight

Gordon Ryan vs. Felipe Pena

Super Fight

Gordon Ryan vs. Yuri Simoes

ADCC 2024: How to watch, live stream, estimated match times

The ADCC 2024 World Championships will happen on August 17-18, and will be streamed live at FloGrappling starting at 1 p.m. ET on both days. Details on estimated start times are below.

Day 1 start times

ADCC First Round: 1:45 p.m.

ADCC Quarterfinals: 5 p.m.

Gordon Ryan vs. Felipe Pena Super Fight: 8 p.m.

Day 2 start times

ADCC Semifinals: 1 p.m.

ADCC Bronze Medal matches: 2 p.m.

ADCC Gold Medal matches: 2:40 p.m.

ADCC Absolute Division: 6:30 p.m.

ADCC Absolute Division Medal Rounds: 8:30 p.m.

Gordon Ryan vs. Yuri Simoes Super Fight: 9:30 p.m.