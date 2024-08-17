ADCC 2024: Day 1-2 Live Stream, Results, Brackets, Video Highlights, How to Watch

BJJ fans are in for a treat this weekend, having both the the Craig Jones Invitational and ADCC 2024 World Championships happening. ADCC’s 77 and 88 kg divisions may have taken a hit after losing a good chunk of their BJJ stars to their rivals at CJI, but they’ve been at the pinnacle of no gi grappling for a reason and will still have several stacked tournaments and big names on their biennial event.
An all-time great in Gordon Ryan will headline the two-day event with two Super Fights against Yuri Simoes and longtime rival Felipe Pena, and there will also be eight tournaments and prestigious ADCC gold medals to be awarded.
Join us live on Saturday and Sunday, with both days starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below as well for results, highlights, live stream, and just about everything you need to know about the 2024 ADCC World Championships.
ADCC 2024 Brackets
ADCC 2024 Day 1 results and highlights
-66kg
Opening round
- Diogo Reis def. Huaiqing Xu by submission
- Fabricio Andrey def. Deandre Corbe by points 3-0
- Josh Cisneros def. Kaua Gabriel by referee decision
- Kennedy Maciel def. Keith Krikorian by points 3-0
- Owen Jones def. Gabriel Sousa by submission
- Gairbeg Ibragimov def. Dorian Olivarez by points 3-0
- Diego Pato def. Ash Williams by points 6-0
- Ethan Crelinsten def. Ethan Thomas by points 3-0
Quarterfinals
- Diogo Reis def. Fabricio Andrey by referee decision
-77kg
Opening round
- Mica Galvao def. Luiz Paulo by submission
- Oliver Taza def. Davi Ramos by submission
- PJ Barch def. Fabio Caloi by points 3-0
- Mateusz Szczecinski def. Garry Tonon by submission
- Vagner Rocha def. Jeremy Skinner by points 6-0
- Jonnatas Gracie def. Max Hanson by points 9-0
- Elijah Dorsey def. Dante Leon by points 2-0
- JT Torres def. Alexandre Jesus by submission
Quarterfinals
- Mica Galvao def. Oliver Taza by points 8-0
- PJ Barch def. Mateusz Szczecinski by points 2-0
- Vagner Rocha def. Jonnatas Gracie by points 2-0
- Elijah Dorsey def. JT Torres by points 4-0
-88kg
Opening round
- Giancarlo Bodoni def. Andre Porfirio by submission
- Gabriel Almeida def. Santeri Lillius by points 6-0
- Elder Cruz def. Taylor Pearman by referee decision
- Felipe Costa def. Jacob Couch by submission
- Ryan Aitken def. Pedro Marinho by submission
- Jay Rodriguez def. Achilles Rocha by submission
- Chris Wojciak def. Josh Hinger by submission
- Charles Negromonte def. Izaak Michell by submission
Quarterfinals
- Giancarlo Bodoni def. Gabriel Almeida by points 8-0
- Felipe Costa def. Elder Cruz by points 2-0
- Jay Rodriguez def. Ryan Aitken by points 6-0
- Chris Wojciak def. Charles Negromonte by referee decision
-99kg
Opening round
- Kaynan Duarte def. Daniel Schardt by submission
- Declan Moody def. Paul Ardila by points
- Cyborg Abreu def. Daishi Goto by points 5-0
- Javier Zaruski def. Henrique Ceconi by submission
- Nicholas Meregali def. Marcin Maciulewicz by submission
- Michael Pixley def. Vinicius Ferreira by submission
- Rafael Lovato Jr def. Eli Braz by points 3-0
- Patrick Gaudio def. Alex Grandy by points 3-0
Quarterfinals
- Kaynan Duarte def. Declan Moody by submission
- Cyborg Abreu def. Javier Zaruski by points 2-0
- Michael Pixley def. Nicholas Meregali by submission
- Rafael Lovato Jr def. Patrick Gaudio by submission
+99kg
Opening round
- Felipe Pena def. Brandon Reed by points 13-2
- John Hansen def. Heikki Jussila by referee decision
- Damon Ramos def. Vinny Magalhaes by points
- Josh Saunders def. Mike Perez by points 3-0
- Roosevelt Sousa def. Vince Pezzuto by points 6-0
- Luke Griffith def. Mansur Makhmakhov by submission
- Haisam Rida def. Victor Honorio by referee decision
- Daniel Manasoiu def. Mark MacQueen by submission
Quarterfinals
- Felipe Pena def. John Hansen by submission
- Josh Saunders def. Damon Ramos by submission
- Luke Griffith def. Roosevelt Sousa by submission
- Daniel Manasoiu def. Haisam Rida by submission
-55kg
- Bianca Basilio vs Brenda Larissa
- Ana Rodrigues vs Alex Enriquez
- Mayssa Bastos vs Adele Fornarino
- Jasmine Rocha vs Margot Ciccarelli
-65kg
- Bia Mesquita vs Sula Mae-Loewenthal
- Amanda Leve vs Ana Carolina Vieira
- Brianna Ste-Marie vs Mo Black
- Helena Crevar vs Aurelie La Vern
+65kg
- Amy Campo vs Nikki-Lloyd Griffiths
- Nathiely de Jesus vs Lyzz Mitrovic
- Rafaela Guedes vs Nia Blackman
- Kendall Reusing vs Maria Ruffatto
Super Fight
Gordon Ryan vs. Felipe Pena
ADCC 2024 Day 1 results and highlights
Super Fight
Gordon Ryan vs. Yuri Simoes
ADCC 2024: How to watch, live stream, estimated match times
The ADCC 2024 World Championships will happen on August 17-18, and will be streamed live at FloGrappling starting at 1 p.m. ET on both days. Details on estimated start times are below.
Day 1 start times
ADCC First Round: 1:45 p.m.
ADCC Quarterfinals: 5 p.m.
Gordon Ryan vs. Felipe Pena Super Fight: 8 p.m.
Day 2 start times
ADCC Semifinals: 1 p.m.
ADCC Bronze Medal matches: 2 p.m.
ADCC Gold Medal matches: 2:40 p.m.
ADCC Absolute Division: 6:30 p.m.
ADCC Absolute Division Medal Rounds: 8:30 p.m.
Gordon Ryan vs. Yuri Simoes Super Fight: 9:30 p.m.