On Friday, Jan, 13, ONE Championship will host ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov Results, live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features three title fights in kickboxing and submission grappling.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET with two postlim fights following the main card. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kickboxing bout: Chingiz Allazov def. Superbon Singha Mawynn by knockout (Punches). Round 1, 1:03 – for the featherweight title

Kickboxing bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Daniel Puertas by unanimous decision – for the flyweight title

Grappling bout: Mikey Musumeci def. Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision – for the flyweight title

Aung La N Sang def. Gilberto Galvão by TKO (Ground and Pound). Round 1, 1:29

Kickboxing bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jiduo Yibu by unanimous decision

Garry Tonon def. Johnny Nuñez by submission (Kimura). Round 1, 1:53

Kickboxing bout: Stamp Fairtex def. Anna Jaroonsak by split decision

Shoko Sato def. Kim Jae Woong by unanimous decision