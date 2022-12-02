ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks Weigh-In Results

On Saturday, Dec. 3, ONE Championship will host ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The event features a strawweight MMA title fight.

ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks airs live in its entirety on the ONE Championship website starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Dec. 2, and the results are below. Check here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Joshua Pacio (125) vs. Jarred Brooks (124.75) – for the strawweight title

Muay Thai bout: Superlek Kiatmoo9 (135.25)* vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon (138)*

Brandon Vera (248.75) vs. Amir Aliakbari (247.75)

Geje Eustaquio (125) vs. Hu Yong (130)

Jeremy Pacatiw (145) vs. Tial Thang (144.5)

Adonis Sevilleno (144.75) vs. Drex Zamboanga (145)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao (148) vs. Anacleto Lauron (156.25)**

Muay Thai bout: Tagir Khalilov (135) vs. Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi (135)

Muay Thai bout: ​​Lara Fernandez (114.5) vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek (114.5)

Jenelyn Olsim (124.75) vs. Meng Bo (130.75)**

* – Both fighters failed weight and hydration; now a catchweight bout, but grand prix final is off

** – Fighter failed weight and hydration; fight now a catchweight bout