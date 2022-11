LFA 146 Results: Santos Finishes Barbosa Quickly in Round 2

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 146: Barbosa vs. Santos, live from the Ginásio do Polvilho in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event featured a featherweight tournament semifinal between Márcio Barbosa and Gabriel Santos.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Márcio Barbosa def. Gabriel Santos by KO (strikes). Round 2, 0:09

Felipe Douglas vs. Rangel de Sá by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Matsumoto def. Inaildo Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Carlos Prates def. Moacir Rocha by KO (strikes). Round 1, 4:15

Felipe dos Santos def. Hugo Paiva by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Luana Santos def. Waleska Sousa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Danilo Adreani def. Yan Teixeira by submission (cross-face). Round 2, 2:46

Janaína Silva def. Nayara Hemily by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Julia Polastri def. Bianca Sattelmayer by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 0:51

Reginaldo Junior def. Marcos Zinhani by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:21

Levi Rodrigues def. Leonardo Genuíno by KO/TKO. Round 1, 2:32

Manuel Minoto def. Allan Oliveira by KO/TKO. Round 1, 0:21

Gabriela Fujimoto def. Gabrielle Campelo by KO/TKO. Round 3, 2:37