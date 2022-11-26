BKFC Fight Night ‘Newcastle’ Results: Terrill Batters Banks; Holmes Earns Title

On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: Newcastle, live from the Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, U.K. The event featured a heavyweight battle between Mick Terrill and Steven Banks.

The event aired live on BKTV app starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mick Terrill def. Steve Banks by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 2:00

Anthony Holmes def. Darren Hendry by KO. Round 4, 0:29 – for the inaugural U.K. cruiserweight title

Danny Christie def. Darren Godfrey by TKO. Round 1, 1:07

Liam Wilson def. Will Cairns by KO. Round 2, 0:54

John Ferguson def. Tom Scott by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3)

Lee Browne def. Billy Hawthorne by TKO. Round 2, 0:35

Nathan Owens def. David Round by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 50-44)

Lewis Keen def. Lewy Sheriff by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 3, 1:08

Melanie Shah def. Mathilda Wilson by split decision (46-49, 48-47, 48-47)

Agi Faulkner def. Daniel Robson by KO. Round 1, 1:17