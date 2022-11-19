BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander, live from the Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb. The event features a cruiserweight battle between Joey Beltran and Houston Alexander.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander

Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom

Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley

Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta

Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom

Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen

Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt

Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings

Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt

Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter