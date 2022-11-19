BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander Results

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 33: Beltran vs. Alexander, live from the Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb. The event features a cruiserweight battle between Joey Beltran and Houston Alexander.
The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Joey Beltran vs. Houston Alexander
Sean Wilson vs. Kevin Croom
Carlos Trinidad vs. Rynell Riley
Dakota Cochrane vs. Robbie Peralta
Cody Land vs. Tommy Strydom
Alonzo Martinez vs. Jordan Christensen
Drako Rodriguez vs. Will Shutt
Sarah Shell vs. Audra Cummings
Brandon Meyer vs. Shaine Moffitt
Justin Grizzard vs. Andrew Potter
