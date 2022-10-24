Five Best Asian MMA Fighters

The majority of martial arts have strong origins in Asian culture and history. All forms of combat sports have produced incredible athletes, and MMA is no exception. Asian-American fighters continue to astound us with their prowess, modesty, and respectful approach, even in the UFC. You can also participle in online gaming activities through https://www.betminded.com/.

Here are the top 5 best Asian UFC fighters currently under contract to promotion. We’ll eventually compile a shortlist of deserving candidates for the top Asian UFC competitors ever.

1. Valentina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan)

Valentina Shevchenko tops all Asian UFC fighters and is by far the most recognized athlete on this list. She has only suffered three defeats in her professional career—one to Amanda Nunes, the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, and two to Liz Carmouche, a former UFC fighter.

Even though Shevchenko’s losses against Nunes were both by controversial decisions after very competitive contests, the reality remains that she competed in a weight class other than her flyweight division.

She regained flyweight and was once more unstoppable. At UFC 231, she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the empty championship, and since then, she has attempted to defend it in five bouts against world-class opposition, such as beating Jessica Andrade by TKO and exacting revenge on Liz Carmouche.

2. Zhang Weili (China)

In addition to being the greatest female fighter in Chinese history, Zhang Weili is also likely the greatest fighter in Chinese history altogether. She has been nothing less than a dominant force ever since joining the UFC.

She had to compete for the UFC strawweight championship after three victories, and she defeated champion Jessica Andrade by TKO in just over a minute. Then, she actually defended it in a thrilling match against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, one of the greatest female MMA fighters in history.

Rose Namajunas, another just star, successfully defended the championship against her at UFC 261, but Zhang is still a top contender at strawweight, and she’ll get the opportunity to challenge for the gold at least in her next fight.

3. Chan Sung Jung (South Korea)

Perhaps the most well-known combatant on this ranking is the Korean Zombie, and for good reason. Chan Sung Jung always puts on a fantastic display when he engages in combat. The fighter fluctuated between victories and defeats during the promotion, but he never fought in a dull match during his time competing in the UFC.

Jung once competed for the UFC championship but was defeated by the famous Jose Aldo. He took a four-year break from MMA following the defeat. First because of an illness, then to complete the two-year South Korean military duty requirement.

4. Li Jingliang (China)

With 14 UFC fights under his belt, Li Jingliang has the most knowledge of any veteran in this ranking. Although he’s 10-4 in those contests, it’s clear that during the course of his previous eight or nine battles, he’s developed significantly as a fighter.

In his last eight fights, he won six post-fight rewards, such as the one against Santiago Ponzinibbio in which he spectacularly knocked out the opponent in the first round, ending Santiago’s seven-fight winning run.

Final Words

There are five Asian fighters who stand out from the rest. These fighters have come from utter obscurity, defying all odds and expectations, to become MMA superstars. All of them brought something special to the table: talent, drive, and a vast amount of heart. If you have any comments, questions or viewpoints on this list, please feel free to leave them in the comments section below.