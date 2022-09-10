LFA 141 Results: Brown Bests Talundžić After Three Rounds

On Friday, Sep. 9, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 141: Talundžić vs. Brown, live from the Dobson Arena in Vail, Colo. The event featured a welterweight battle between Chris Brown and Haris Talundžić.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Chris Brown def. Haris Talundžić by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryce Meredith def. Nathan Fought by submisssion (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:36

Kelsey Arnesen def. Kathryn Paprocki by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Luis Gurule def. Josiah Reyes by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:15

Ben Tynan def. Lance Lee by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:20

Kevin Fernandez def. Llorrvic Acevedo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:25