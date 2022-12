LFA 148: Leyva vs. Brown Results

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 148: Leyva vs. Brown, live from the the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, Calif. The event features a battle for the vacant welterweight title.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alfonso Leyva vs. Chris Brown – for the vacant welterweight title

Danny Silva vs. Canaan Kawaihae

Richie Miranda vs. James Wilson

Dione Barbosa vs. Mariana Piccolo

Cody Davis vs. Alvaro Prado

Jeffrey Craig vs. Ernesto Rodriguez

Joseph Dorado vs. Eduardo Penha

David Secaida vs. Qudratullah Babakar Khil

Xavier Moreno vs. Marcelino Silva