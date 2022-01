UFC on ESPN 32 Results: Kattar Outslugs Chikadze In Thriller

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the UFC hosted UFC on ESPN 32: Kattar vs. Chikadze, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

The preliminary fights got underway at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the main card continuing on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:26

Brandon Royval def. Rogério Bontorin by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush by TKO (body shot). Round 1, 3:47

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)