UFC 304 Results: Muhammad Wins Decision, Aspinall Scores Early Knockout

On Saturday, Jul. 27, the UFC hosted UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2, live from the Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K. The event featured two title fights.

The UFC 304 early prelims aired live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Belal Muhammad def. Leon Edwards by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Tom Aspinall def. Curtis Blaydes by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:00

Paddy Pimblett def. King Green by technical submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:22

Gregory Rodrigues def. Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Arnold Allen def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nathaniel Wood def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Bruna Brasil def. Molly McCann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jake Hadley def. Caoloan Loughran by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Oban Elliott def. Preston Parsons by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Modestas Bukauskas def. Marcin Prachnio by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 3:12

Sam Patterson def. Kiefer Crosbie by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 1, 2:50

Mick Parkin def. Łukasz Brzeski by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:23

Shauna Bannon def. Alice Ardelean by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)