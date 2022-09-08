Five Best UFC Knockouts So Far in 2022

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is one of the most popular mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations in the world. It is also one of the most exciting sports events to watch live. Every year, the UFC holds a series of championship fights in various weight classes. There are several knockouts each year that stand out as the most memorable and exciting. Are you feeling excited? Of course, you will be thrilled if you are a sports lover and love to have trendy updates regarding pari sportif en ligne, we have got you covered!

In this article, we will talk about the five best UFC knockouts in 2022 so far. So let’s get started.

Five Best UFC Knockouts in 2022

Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker – UFC Fight Night 201

This fight between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill was likely to get fiery when they went into the Octagon. History would show that these two men matched up against each other is likely to be a war.

Between them, the light heavyweight prospects had 20 knockout finishes, with seven of them coming in the world’s biggest MMA promotion. However, most fans were picking Walker, who was slightly more proven at the top level and had reeled off a number of highlight-reel goals.

The fight was only three minutes in, but already the fighters were throwing punches at one another. Hill’s shot landed first, but it was a hit that connected with the head of a Brazilian player, and as he fell to the turf he made contact with Hill.

Walker’s lights were switched off instantly, but in a bizarre delayed reaction, his arms were raised up like something out of a zombie movie, before he stiffened up and fell backwards over the fence.

The fight clearly ended in the third round, and Hill closed out the third round with a right hand that left him with one final nail. That was one of the most brutal fights of the year.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Derrick Lewis – UFC 271

It was a brutal finish. The two men have had a laundry list of knockouts between them, and with both men coming off wild finishes in late 2020, it felt like a brutal finish was inevitable in this one.

The fight was in the second round, and this time, when the two men brawled, it was ‘Bam Bam’ who landed the better shots, leaving Lewis clearly stunned for a second.

Then, Tuivasa made his move and hit the champ with an elbow to the side of the head. That sent the former title challenger into a corner.

This was not only the biggest knockout of the Australian’s UFC career to date, but it was also the best and stands as one of the best finishes thus far in 2022.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris – UFC Fight Night 200

UFC Fight Night 200 didn’t deliver quite the fanfare some expected. A few fights were good, some decent, and some downright brutal. ‘Nomad’ had already been successful in the UFC and most people believed that fellow prospect Carlston Harris, who had only lost one fight in the promotion, would be able to test him in a way he hadn’t been tested before.

Unfortunately for Harris, that wasn’t true. It was at the end of one of the most violent and flashy finishes in the world.

The victory not only gave Rakhmonov his first $50,000 bonus but also launched his career and turned him into a man to watch in one of the UFCs most stacked divisions.

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina – UFC Fight Night 204

March’s UFC fight at London’s O2 Arena was a terrific event, with the promotion handing out an unprecedented nine $50,000 post-fight bonuses because of the number of stellar performances on the card.

MMA fighters like Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen, and Tom Aspinall delivered star-making performances. Luana Carolina was able to score a memorable knockout against Molly McCann. “Meatball” had never finished an opponent in the Octagon before the fight, but it’s clear that she’d been saving up a truly memorable knockout.

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson – UFC 274

Up to this point, there have been some excellent knockouts, but one stands miles ahead of the rest. It will probably go down as one of the best finishes of the year, and one of the best ever seen in the octagon.

UFC 274 was always going to be a stacked card, with two title fights at the top, but going in, the lightweight clash between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson was the one fight that had the best chance of stealing the show.

It was a brutal, sudden shot like a pro-wrestling style big boot, and it was a pretty front kick a la Lyoto Machida against Randy Couture. Dana White, the president of the UFC, described the shot as the most vicious thing he had ever seen inside the octagon.

Final Words

