LFA 136 Results: Prado Outworks Gomes Through Three Rounds

On Friday, Jul. 15, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 136: Rio de Janeiro vs. São Paulo, live from the Centro Esportivo Municipal Ubaldo Gonçalves in Sao Paulo. The event featured a featherweight battle between Wellington Prado and Italo Gomes.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Wellington Prado def. Italo Gomes by majority decision (29-27, 28-27, 28-28)

Davi Costa def. Eduardo Henrique da Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bruno Lopes def. Mailton Azevedo by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 1, 4:49

Ediana Silva def. Amanda Torres by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jonas Bilharinho def. Pedro Lopes by unanimous decision (30-24 x 3)

Rafael Costa def. Wallace Lopes by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Junior Assis def. Hermison Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jairo Pacheco def. Rhalber Bernardo by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:33

Gabriel Souza vs. Patrick Bittencourt

Ewerton Polaquini vs. Alexandre Silva

Dayane Cristine vs. Maria Eduarda Santana