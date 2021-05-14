Home
Events
Daniel Swain (T) (Phil Lambert/Combat Press)
Events

LFA 107: Kirk vs. Swain Results

Combat Press

On Friday, May 14, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 107: Kirk vs. Swain from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In the night’s main event, veteran featherweights collide when Kamuela Kirk takes on Daniel Swain.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

Advertisement
FULL RESULTS
Kamuela Kirk vs. Daniel Swain
Vernon Lewis vs. Alejandro Solorzano
George Garcia vs. Ricardo Dias
Jordan Heiderman vs. Anthony Garrett
James Wilson vs. Daniel Jefferson
Taylor Mauldin vs. Ambar De La Herran
Allan Begosso vs. Luciano Ramos
L.J. Portée vs. Ray Waters
Corey Davis vs. Thomas Powell
Alandria Brown vs. Shania Arredondo