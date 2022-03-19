UFC Fight Night Results: Aspinall Submits Volkov, Allen Finishes Hooker

On Saturday, Mar. 19, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, live from the O2 Arena in London, England. The event featured a heavyweight battle between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

The event aired in its entirety live on ESPN+ starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov by submission (straight arm lock). Round 1, 3:45

Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:33

Paddy Pimblett def. Rodrigo Vargas by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:49

Gunnar Nelson def. Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina by knockout (spinning back elbow). Round 3, 1:52

Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert by knockout (punch). Round 2, 1:07

Makwan Amirkhani def. Mike Grundy by technical submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 0:57

Sergei Pavlovich def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:03

Paul Craig def. Nikita Krylov by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 3:57

Jack Shore def. Timur Valiev by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28 x2)

Elise Reed def. Cory McKenna by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 0:58