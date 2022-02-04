ONE Championship: Full Circle Fight Card Announced

ONE Championship will end February with a bang, as the full slate for ONE Championship: Full Circle has been announced by the promotion. The event will go live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Feb. 25, and feature three championship main events leading the charge on the 14-bout card.

Atop the marquee will be a champion vs. champion battle, with ONE welterweight titleholder Kiamrian Abbasov moving up to middleweight to challenge Reinier De Ridder for the ONE middleweight title.

De Ridder has been peerless thus far in his ONE tenure in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. As one of the pound-for-pound best athletes in the world, another win over a champion could begin to cement his stature in the sport.

In the co-main event, Roman Kryklia and Murat Aygun will finally meet for the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing championship. The bout was initially scheduled for last December, but due to COVID-19 protocols, it was pushed to 2022.

In the third title tilt of the event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee welcomes top-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov to the ONE Circle. Yusupov was slated for a title bid last February, but he had to withdraw due to injury. One year later, the Russian star finally gets his shot at glory.

But fans won’t have to wait until the title matches for the action to start.

Also announced was the trilogy bout between former ONE middleweight champions Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash. The two warriors are 1-1 in their rivalry, and they’ll bring it full circle on Feb. 25 to see who takes the series.

Ten additional bouts will also supply ample excitement for fans that evening. Former ONE welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam will be taking on Valmir Da Silva, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Yuri Simoes will meet Daniyal Zainalov.

ONE Championship: Full Circle is a loaded card from start to finish, and it will come your way on Friday, Feb. 25.

ONE Championship: Full Circle Main Card

ONE Middleweight Championship: Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Championship: Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Championship: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Kickboxing bout: Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Lead Card

Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch

Kickboxing bout: Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva

Muay Thai bout: Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Muay Thai bout: Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga