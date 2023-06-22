Three Reasons to Watch ONE Friday Fights 22

ONE Championship has put on a string of amazing events throughout its ONE Friday Fights series, and the will see its biggest show to date will go down this Friday, June 23.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will feature two World Title matches and a string of other high-profile battles across Muay Thai and mixed martial arts take place inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and it difficult to chose just one reason why it will be an unmissable spectacle.

Instead, we’ve picked three, and here they are.

Heavyweight Unification

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is finally here. The long-awaited heavyweight collision has been inevitable since the Russian claimed the interim heavyweight strap, and with Bhullar making his triumphant return, the stage is set for a barnburner.

Their ONE Heavyweight World Championship unification bout will stand as the evening’s headliner, and it has to be the top reason to tune in for ONE Friday Fights 22.

From a competitive perspective, it is going to be a compelling bout. It has been two years since fans have seen Bhullar in action, so questions of ring rust have of course been prominent Will there be ring rust? What has he added to his game? What wrinkles will he give Malykhin? These are massive questions for just one side of the equation. Malykhin will be tested against an elite grappler himself.

This title tilt is one of the year’s best and most intriguing matchups. There is no reason not to load up ONE’s official YouTube channel to take it all in to kick off your weekend.

Muay Thai Royalty

If you have loved the Friday Fights series from Bangkok, this is the biggest event to date. Muay Thai superstars line the card from top to bottom.

Whetting the appetite will be Thongponn PK Saenchai, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon, who have all shown out on Friday Fights thus far. They will set the stage for Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong’s battle with American Eddie Abasolo.

Later in the evening, Muangthai PK Saenchai and Seksan Or Kwanmuang return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, leading into Superlek Kiatmoo9’s epic Muay Thai return. And then the night finishes with the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship battle between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

That is a line-up to end all line ups. Friday is a special event.

Friday Fights Madness

Perhaps the biggest reason to tune-in is because the past predicts the future, and ONE Friday Fights has been electric since its January debut.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is one of the year’s best cards and if the trend of memorable action continues it could make a case for being the Event of the Year. That is not hyperbole with this star-studded cast of athletes competing on Friday in high stakes affairs.

Two title tilts and Muay Thai luminaries make this an exciting card to watch from an iconic venue.

This weekly series has been lightning in a bottle thus far, and the clouds are back overheard of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, rumbling in anticipation of an epic evening in Bangkok.

ONE Friday Fights 22 airs live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT on Friday, June 23. The event streams free on ONE’s official YouTube channel.