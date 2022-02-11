LFA 124: Formiga vs. Bunes Results

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 124: Formiga vs. Bunes, live from the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Ariz.. The event features bantamweight battle between Jussier Formiga and Felipe Bunes.

The event airs live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jussier Formiga vs. Felipe Bunes

Ahmad Hassanzada def. James Wilson by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Derrick Weaver by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:28

Austin Wourms def. Jacobi Jones by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:18

Kasey Tanner def. Tristan Lindi by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:16

An Ho def. Guilherme Crossi by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:23

Braden Pagaoa def. Federico Flores by KO (punch). Round, 1:05

Ovidio Bojorquez def. Ben Goodwin by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 1:49

Alex Martinez def. Chris Sandoval by unanimous decision (a)

Jacob Highley def. Luke La Vanway by unanimous decision (a)

(a – denotes amateur bout)