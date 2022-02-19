Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Bellator will host Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event features a welterweight clash between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley.
The preliminary card airs at 6 p.m. ET, live on YouTube or can be viewed by clicking the picture above. The main card will follow on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne
Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell
Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo
Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo
