Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley Results

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Bellator will host Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event features a welterweight clash between Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley.

The preliminary card airs at 6 p.m. ET, live on YouTube or can be viewed by clicking the picture above. The main card will follow on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti

Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Brennan Ward vs. Brandon Bell

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

Corey Samuels vs. Justin Montalvo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo