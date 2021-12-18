Gamebred FC 3 Results: Nine of Ten End in Stoppage

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Gamebred Fighting Championship hosted Gamebred FC 3, live from the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi, Miss. The event featured a wild night of bare-knuckle MMA.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Darion Abbey def. Justus Faaiu by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Javanis Ross def. RJ Summerlin by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:43

Anthony Njokuani def. Wesley Golden by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 1, 4:38

Dustin Clements def. Buddy Boissiere by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:29

Cody Herbert def. James Freeman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:54

Monica Medina def. Jessica Link by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 1, 4:18

Hamdy Abdelwahab def. Connor McKenna by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 1, 0:33

Mansher Khera def. Daniel Gary by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 1, 1:41

Reggie Northrup def. Darius Kennedy by KO (punch) in Round 1

Alex Nicholson def. Tony Lopez by KO (knee). Round 1, 1:48
(a) – denotes amateur fight