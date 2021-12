Cage Warriors 132 Results: Wooding Knocks Out Abreu, Retains

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Cage Warriors hosted Cage Warriors 132, live from York Hall in London, England. The event featured a bantamweight title bout between Dominique Wooding and Carlos Abreu.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:45 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dominique Wooding def. Carlos Abreu by KO (strikes). Round 1, 0:38 – for the bantamweight title

Luke Shanks def. Sam Creasey by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:25

Mateusz Figlak def. Kent Kauppinen by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jamie Richardson def. Leonardo Damiani by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michal Figlak def. Stevie McIntosh by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Aaron Aby def. Samir Faiddine by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

Aidan Stephen def. Edward Walls by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Paull McBain def. Konmon Deh by TKO (ground-and-pound). Round 2, 2:39