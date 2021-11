LFA 117 Results: Tanaka Dominates Dias

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 117, live from the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia, Calif. The event featured bantamweight battle between Michinori Tanaka and Ricardo Dias.

The event aired live on the UFC Fight Pass starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Michinori Tanaka def. Ricardo Dias by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Yuma Horiuchi def. Mark Climaco by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:52

Batsumberel Dagvadorj def. Emilio Williams by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:19

Hyder Amil def. Robson Junior via TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:26

Jeffrey Craig def. Christian Avalos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Marcelina Silva def. Liovardo Garfias by submission (keylock armbar). Round 1, 1:37

Scott Hokit def. Raul Mendoza by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ramon Juarez def. Xavier Chavez by unanimous decision (29-27 x 3)

Albert Gonzales vs. Dominic Sumner