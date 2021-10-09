UFC Fight Night Results: Rodriguez Dominates Dern

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (49-46 x 3)

Randy Brown def. Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Matheus Nicolau def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Mariya Agapova def. Sabina Mazo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 0:53

Chris Gutierrez def. Felipe Colares unanimous decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandr Romanov def. Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:43

Damon Jackson def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Lupita Godinez def. Silvana Gómez Juárez by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:14

Steve Garcia def. Charlie Ontiveros by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:51