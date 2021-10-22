Ring of Combat 74: Buzukja vs. Lawrence Results

On Friday, Oct. 22, Ring of Combat will host Ring of Combat 74: Buzukja vs. Lawrence, live from the Tropicana in Atlantic City, N.J. The event features a featherweight championship battle between Dennis Buzukja and Michael Lawrence.

The event airs live on Fite TV pay-per-view starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dennis Buzukja vs. Michael Lawrence – for the featherweight title

Lauren Braccia vs. Mary Kupp

John Caldone vs. Caleb Contreras

Chris Alcala vs. AT McCowin

James Gonzalez vs. Lerryan Douglas

Armando Gjetja vs. Cedric Gunnison

Kareem Kline vs. Thomas Lane

Lirim Rufati vs. Cristian Lopez

John Ramirez vs. Dylan Mantello – for the vacant lightweight title

Patrick De La Mata vs. Danny Ramirez

Ricardo Fuentes vs. Damion Nelson

Robert Varricchio vs. Eric Pozun