Ring of Combat 74: Buzukja vs. Lawrence Results

On Friday, Oct. 22, Ring of Combat will host Ring of Combat 74: Buzukja vs. Lawrence, live from the Tropicana in Atlantic City, N.J. The event features a featherweight championship battle between Dennis Buzukja and Michael Lawrence.
The event airs live on Fite TV pay-per-view starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Dennis Buzukja vs. Michael Lawrence – for the featherweight title
Lauren Braccia vs. Mary Kupp
John Caldone vs. Caleb Contreras
Chris Alcala vs. AT McCowin
James Gonzalez vs. Lerryan Douglas
Armando Gjetja vs. Cedric Gunnison
Kareem Kline vs. Thomas Lane
Lirim Rufati vs. Cristian Lopez
John Ramirez vs. Dylan Mantello – for the vacant lightweight title
Patrick De La Mata vs. Danny Ramirez
Ricardo Fuentes vs. Damion Nelson
Robert Varricchio vs. Eric Pozun
Lauren Braccia vs. Mary Kupp
John Caldone vs. Caleb Contreras
Chris Alcala vs. AT McCowin
James Gonzalez vs. Lerryan Douglas
Armando Gjetja vs. Cedric Gunnison
Kareem Kline vs. Thomas Lane
Lirim Rufati vs. Cristian Lopez
John Ramirez vs. Dylan Mantello – for the vacant lightweight title
Patrick De La Mata vs. Danny Ramirez
Ricardo Fuentes vs. Damion Nelson
Robert Varricchio vs. Eric Pozun