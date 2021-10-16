Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas Results

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Bellator will host Bellator 268, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The event features the semifinals of the light heavyweight grand prix semifinals champion Vadim Nemkov and Julius Anglickas facing off in a main-event title fight. The co-main event will showcase the other semifinal bout as Ryan Bader takes on Corey Anderson.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET. The four-fight main card follows at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS [ENTER MATCH-UPS]