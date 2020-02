On Saturday, Feb. 22, Bellator MMA will visit the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland for its latest installment of its European series.

In the main event, Northern Ireland’s Leah McCourt takes on Germany’s Judith Ruis in a featherweight affair.

The preliminary card will stream live on the promotion’s YouTube page at 11:30 a.m. ET. The three-fight main card airs live on the Bellator app at 5 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.