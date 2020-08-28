On Friday, Aug. 28, ONE Championship once again touches down in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Championship: A New Breed.

The main event features Stamp Fairtex as she defends her ONE atomweight Muay Thai title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues from Brazil. Stamp is fresh off a first-round TKO victory in an MMA match against Sunisa Srisan at the first of the No Surrender shows, which took place July 31. She last defended her Muay Thai title against Alma Juniku on June 15, 2019, in ONE’s Legendary Quest event in Shanghai, China. Her opponent is no pushover. Rodrigues is considered to be one of the best foreign female fighters in Thailand at the moment and was the winner of the Queens of the Ring flyweight tournament in November.

In the co-headliner, Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai battles Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym for the right to challenge ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Kulabdam advanced to the final of the bantamweight tournament with a fantastic first-round knockout of Sangmanee Sathian at No Surrender III. Rodlek is back in the mix after Saemapetch Fairtex, who beat him by decision at No Surrender II, sustained an injury.

The event airs via B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 28. Check back following the event for the full results.