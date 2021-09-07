Contender Series: Season 5, Week 2 Results

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, UFC President Dana White will host the second installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.

The action streamed live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Josh Quinlan vs. Logan Urban

Chidi Njokuani vs. Mario Sousa

Jose Alday vs. Saimon Oliveira

Bruno Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Chad Anheliger vs. Muin Gafurov