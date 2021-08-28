UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze Results

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, striking stalwarts Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze square off in a featherweight contest.
Also on the card, the 29th season The Ultimate Fighter will conclude. Bryan Battle meets Gilbert Urbina in the middleweight final, while Ricky Turcios clashes with Brady Hiestand at bantamweight.
The card will kick off with the prelims airing on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The action culminates with the main card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze
Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina – TUF 29 middleweight final
Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand – TUF 29 bantamweight final
Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Alessio Di Chirico
Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman
Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart
JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Pat Sabatini vs. Jamall Emmers
Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti
Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina – TUF 29 middleweight final
Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand – TUF 29 bantamweight final
Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Alessio Di Chirico
Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman
Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart
JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Pat Sabatini vs. Jamall Emmers
Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti