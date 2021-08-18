Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 45: Christian Lohsen

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is back with Episode 45, featuring recent Professional Fighters League signee Christian “Hollywood” Lohsen, who will be fighting Aug. 19. In this episode, Lohsen talked about what this opportunity with the PFL means to him, what married life has been like and even dropped a bit of canine knowledge on our listeners. He did this interview during fight week and was still one of the calmest fighters ever on the show. He talked about how important it is to refocus, and how the partnership between his gym DarkWolfMMA and Pete White Boxing & MMA came to fruition. The amount of knowledge coming from Lohsen at such a young age is fascinating.

