Best Places to Watch UFC in Las Vegas

While you can watch UFC bouts on pay-per-view at home, coming to a casino to see two men duke it out in the Octagon is a considerably more joyous experience. The UFC is basically headquartered in Las Vegas.

Many great places in Las Vegas broadcast UFC events while customers play casino in hotels. Casino expert Michelle Thomas has discussed below several excellent spots to watch UFC in Las Vegas, ranging from casual to opulent.

1. Topgolf

Topgolf is a name that almost everyone has heard of. This incredible entertainment facility is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions and one of the finest venues to watch UFC.

This is a large golf entertainment venue that allows guests to practice their golf abilities, in case you didn’t know. Many visitors to Topgolf don’t even come to improve their golf game. There are many clubs, restaurants, concerts and a swimming pool in this Las Vegas nightlife hub.

It offers almost everything you might want for a great day. This is without a doubt one of the greatest venues in Las Vegas to see UFC. Visitors can sit back and watch the bouts while also playing a few games of practice golf. Make sure to arrive early because it tends to fill up quickly.

2. Nine Fine Irishmen Bar

Want to watch the bouts from the comfort of one of Las Vegas’s trendiest Irish bars? Consider visiting the Nine Fine Irishmen pub. UFC fans flock to this pub. Its location within the New York-New York Hotel and Casino has made it popular among customers who also want to play slots in the hotels.

This is a fantastic location to unwind while watching the fights. It features a large bar showcasing popular Irish beers, including Smithwick’s and Guinness. The bouts are broadcast on most of the televisions in the pub, making it simple to follow the action from any location.

3. Moneyline Sports Bar and Book

The Moneyline Sports Bar and Book, located inside Park MGM Las Vegas, is another venue.

It’s one of the newest hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, and it’s popular with people who want to play games in hotels and seek a more laid-back gambling experience.

The Moneyline Bar broadcasts all UFC events and is now one of the finest venues in Las Vegas to watch the fights.

4. Blondies Sports Bar

Blondies, located in Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops, emanates joy. There’s no poor seat among the 60 television screens or the diversity of tabletops and seating combinations, including four draught tables where guests can pour their beer from a tap.

Blondies Sports Bar’s website allows you to make reservations, where you also get the chance to select your favorite table.

5. Bonanza Lounge

The Bonanza Lounge has been operating for 25 years as a local restaurant and bar with 35 slot machines. It includes a small viewing area with a 12-foot-wide screen surrounded by four extremely desired leather theatre seats with cup holders, more basic leather seats and high-top tables and chairs.

Screens are also visible from the restaurant and hang over the bar. The lounge serves 60-cent wings, stadium nachos, sliders and $2 domestic beers on fight nights. Two weeks in advance, the next viewings are announced on the lounge’s Facebook page.

Conclusion

All these places will have reasonable pricing, ample space to relax and unwind. As with most Vegas nightclubs, there is a strict dress code, and fans who want to guarantee access should place their names on the guestlist ahead of time.

A VIP table reservation is recommended to avoid waiting and ensure a more comfortable position to watch the fight in style.

These are just some of the venues – in fact, there are many more spanning all over Las Vegas. But once your Vegas trip is over, you’ll be heading back to Canada. One noticeable aspect is the difference in the gambling rules in Las Vegas (USA) and Canada, particularly for online casinos.

The UIGEA in the USA has written down state-to-state jurisdiction, whereas Canada has clear rules. The operation of online casinos in Canada is unrestricted and regulated by each jurisdiction, for instance, the possibility of a $5 minimum-deposit casino.