UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Results

On Saturday, July 10, the UFC will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor square off for a third time. The pair’s first encounter came at UFC 178, with the Irishman McGregor scoring a first-round knockout in a bout that took place in the featherweight division. In their second meeting at UFC 257 in January, Poirier exacted revenge, earning a second-round knockout. Now they look to settle the score in the much-hyped rubber match.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

FULL RESULTS Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Yaozong Hu vs. Alen Amedovski