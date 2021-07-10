UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Results

On Saturday, July 10, the UFC will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the night’s main event, lightweights Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor square off for a third time. The pair’s first encounter came at UFC 178, with the Irishman McGregor scoring a first-round knockout in a bout that took place in the featherweight division. In their second meeting at UFC 257 in January, Poirier exacted revenge, earning a second-round knockout. Now they look to settle the score in the much-hyped rubber match.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho
Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira
Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
Yaozong Hu vs. Alen Amedovski