LFA 111: De Sa vs. Bonfim Results

On Friday, July 16, Legacy Fighting Alliance makes its first trip to Brazil, hosting LFA 111: De Sa vs. Bonfim from Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

In the night’s main event, lightweights Rangel de Sá and Ismael Bonfim collide.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Rangel de Sá vs. Ismael Bonfim

Ary Farias vs. Marcos Breno

Arthur Lima vs. Rodrigo Lídio

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Carlos Eduardo

Carlos Mota vs. Rodrigo Roldan

Yasmin Castanho vs. Maristela Alves

Eduardo Neves vs. Eduardo Silva

Kauê Fernandes vs. Luan Sardinha

Michele Oliveira vs. Stephanie Luciano

João Vitor Dantas vs. Lucas Fernando

Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Tayron Pedro

Gabriella Hermógenes vs. Queila Braga