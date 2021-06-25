PFL 2021 6: Regular Season Results

On Friday, June 25, the Professional Fighters League hosted the sixth event of its season, PFL 2021 6, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

In the night’s headliner, women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison looks to claim the No. 1 seed in this year’s playoffs when she takes on Belgian judoka Cindy Dandois.

Also on the card, former WEC and UFC champion Anthony Pettis looks to rebound from a loss in his PFL debut as he takes on Raush Manfio and two-time champion Lance Palmer tries to work his way into the playoffs against Movlid Khaybulaev.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio

Lance Palmer vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles

Bruno Henrique Cappelozza vs. Mo DeReese

Larissa Pacheco vs. Helena Kolesnyk

Ante Delija vs. Chandler Cole

Genah Fabian vs. Julija Pajić

Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin

Taylor Guardado vs. Laura Sanchez

Kaitlin Young vs. Mariana Morais

Klidson Abreu vs. Jamelle Jones