PFL 2021 6: Regular Season Results

On Friday, June 25, the Professional Fighters League hosted the sixth event of its season, PFL 2021 6, from the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.
In the night’s headliner, women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison looks to claim the No. 1 seed in this year’s playoffs when she takes on Belgian judoka Cindy Dandois.
Also on the card, former WEC and UFC champion Anthony Pettis looks to rebound from a loss in his PFL debut as he takes on Raush Manfio and two-time champion Lance Palmer tries to work his way into the playoffs against Movlid Khaybulaev.
The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card airing live on ESPN 2 at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Anthony Pettis vs. Raush Manfio
Lance Palmer vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Denis Goltsov vs. Brandon Sayles
Bruno Henrique Cappelozza vs. Mo DeReese
Larissa Pacheco vs. Helena Kolesnyk
Ante Delija vs. Chandler Cole
Genah Fabian vs. Julija Pajić
Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin
Taylor Guardado vs. Laura Sanchez
Kaitlin Young vs. Mariana Morais
Klidson Abreu vs. Jamelle Jones