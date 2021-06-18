Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 Results

On Friday, June 18, Gamebred Fighting Championship will host its inaugural event from the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss.
The event features bare-knuckle MMA competition and is headlined by UFC veteran Jason Knight against longtime veteran Charles Bennett.
The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Brok Weaver vs. Cliff Wright
Joshua Weems vs. Isaac Ruelas
Maia Kahuanaele vs. Isis Verbeek
Danielle Wynn vs. Monica Medina
Rashuan Jackson vs. DJ Linderman
SD Dumas vs. Demarcus Kemp