Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 Results

On Friday, June 18, Gamebred Fighting Championship will host its inaugural event from the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss.

The event features bare-knuckle MMA competition and is headlined by UFC veteran Jason Knight against longtime veteran Charles Bennett.

The event airs live below via Fite TV pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

