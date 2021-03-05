iKON Fighting Federation 5 Results

On Friday, March 5, iKON Fighting Federation will host iKON Fighting Federation 5 from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.
In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Jason Knight returns to MMA competition against 42-year-old journeyman Cliff Wright. Knight exited the UFC in late 2018 and shifted his attention to bare knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner. Wright, a Bellator veteran, has also dabbled in bare knuckle action and will look to stop a two-fight skid in MMA competition.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Socrates Pierre vs. Harris Stephenson
Kayla Hracho vs. Emilee King
Valerie Wong vs. Isis Verbeek
Charlie Decca vs. Kyle McGrough
A.J. Fletcher vs. Wesley Golden
Macy Breaux vs. Shawna Ormsby
Griffin Fisk vs. Alexandra Ballou