iKON Fighting Federation 5 Results

On Friday, March 5, iKON Fighting Federation will host iKON Fighting Federation 5 from the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss.

In the night’s main event, UFC veteran Jason Knight returns to MMA competition against 42-year-old journeyman Cliff Wright. Knight exited the UFC in late 2018 and shifted his attention to bare knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner. Wright, a Bellator veteran, has also dabbled in bare knuckle action and will look to stop a two-fight skid in MMA competition.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

