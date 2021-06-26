Cage Warriors 125: Garry vs. Grant Results

Britain’s Cage Warriors organization is set for another big weekend. The company has turned to trilogy shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s back with its fourth such event this week, hosting Cage Warriors 125 on Saturday, June 25, at the York Hall in London.

The big weekend for Cage Warriors closes out a battle for the vacant welterweight title that features the undefeated upstart Ian Garry against 23-fight veteran Jack Grant.

The entire card can be seen on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims start at 8 a.m. ET, with the main card following at 10:30 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Jack Grant vs. Ian Garry – for welterweight title

William Gomis vs. Tobias Harila

Stevie McIntosh vs. Decky McAleenan

Paull McBain vs. James Hendin

Scott Malone vs. Serdar Altas

Gerardo Fanny vs. Coner Hignett

Marcus Lewis vs. Scott Pedersen

Connor Wilson vs. Ciaran Mulholland