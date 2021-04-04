The United Kingdom Unlocked: A Breakdown of Upcoming MMA Events

Although the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship’s March trilogy event is not long behind us, the promotion has already announced another trilogy. The trio of cards is slated for June 24-26. With the United Kingdom slowly beginning the road out of the COVID-19 lockdown, we’re going to see many more regional organizations start up once again.

The only confirmed match-up thus far for the next Cage Warriors trilogy is a welterweight title clash between Ian Garry and Jack Grant. The fight was announced by Cage Warriors head Graham Boylan during Cage Warriors 122.

The showdown between Garry and Grant was set up perfectly by an explosive pair of tournament semifinals at Cage Warriors 121. Garry finished former UFC fighter Rostem Akman with his striking in the second round, whilst the former lightweight title challenger Grant stopped Madars Fleminas with an anaconda choke, also in the second frame.

Each trilogy so far has been packed full of title fights and other exciting fan-favorite contests. Despite no more information just yet for the next Cage Warriors effort, fans will be happy to have a date they can mark on their calendar. Expect to hear about many more epic fight announcements in the coming months.

In the more immediate future, Caged Steel returns for its 25th show. The festivities take place on April 10. The main event has endured a recent change, as Elliot Hoye was forced to pull out against Scott Malone due to injury. Undefeated fighter Kiru Singh Sahota steps in to take his place.

Don’t be deceived by Malone’s 7-4 mark. He’s only fought the best, with two of his losses coming from Cage Warriors champs Jack Shore and Jack Cartwright. He’s viewed by many people as the favorite to win. However, Sahota’s perfect record and extensive amateur career make this a fight that’s sure to be a thrilling end to an already entertaining night that’s now less than two weeks away.

Irish fans will have been gutted to hear about last month’s cancellation of Clan Wars 39 and 40, as well as the recent news this week that the Cage Legacy event set for this weekend has also been scrapped due to changing COVID-19 restrictions. These events are likely to take place in the coming months as the country looks to make the final push to keep the COVID infection rates down. Whatever happens, it’s sure to be worth the wait. Both shows promote the top Irish MMA talent at both the professional and amateur levels. With another event, Clan Wars 41, due to take place in the summer, Irish fans have a lot to look forward to.

In additional news, Golden Ticket Fight Promotions has announced a doubleheader to take place on June 26, with Joe Cummins and Thomas Paul announced for the main event. GTFP is one of the top promotions in the country and definitely one to keep an eye on.

Almighty Fighting Championship is set to return on August 7 with a clash between Richard Mearns and Jonny Brocklesby in the headlining slot. Dan Gibbon meets Matt Camilleri in the co-main event. Meanwhile, one of the U.K scene’s leading amateur promotions, Battle Arena, is set to return on July 17.

It’s fantastic to see all the promotions around the United Kingdom gearing up as the country eases its way out of lockdown.