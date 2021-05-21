UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, May 22, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, surging bantamweight contender Rob Font collides with former titleholder Cody Garbrandt.

The co-main features former strawweight champion Carla Esparza, who takes on China’s Xiaonan Yan.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, May 7.

ESPN+ Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Rob Font (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135.5)Xiaonan Yan (116) vs. Carla Esparza (116)Justin Tafa (265.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (264)Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Bill Algeo (145.5)Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)Ben Rothwell (265.5) vs. Chris Barnett (263)Court McGee (170.5) vs. Claudio Silva (169.5)Bruno Silva (125.5) vs. Victor Rodriguez (125.5)Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)David Dvořák (126) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)Yancy Medeiros (155) vs. Damir Hadžović (156)Rafael Alves (154.5) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155.5)