On Friday, Dec. 11, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Big Bang II.

In the night’s headliner, 24-year-old Japanese sensation Taiki Naito clashes with former champion Jonathan Haggerty. Since transitioning to the Thai ruleset, Naito has yet to taste defeat. England’s Haggerty will aim to snap a two-fight losing streak to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who took his title and beat him again in the pair’s rematch.

The card also features former GLORY welterweight king Nieky Holzken, who faces Elliot Compton, as well as hard-hitting heavyweight Errol Zimmerman, who takes on Rade Opačić.

The event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.