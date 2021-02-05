ONE Championship: Unbreakable III Results

On Friday, Feb. 5, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Unbreakable III.

In the night’s main event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex looks to build toward a treble of title bets as she meets Alyona Rassohyna in MMA competition. Thus far, Stamp is undefeated through five opponents in her MMA campaign. Only two of those foes come even close to half the experience that Ukraine’s Rassohyna will carry into the cage this weekend in Singapore. The 16-fight veteran is a skilled grappler, too, which could pose problems for a striker like Stamp.

Stamp and Rassohyna top a six-fight bill that features only MMA action. The lineup also includes such notables as Shoko Sato and Ryuto Sawada. Sato is set for a bantamweight encounter against Tiger Muay Thai’s Fabricio Andrade. Sawada takes on Robin Catalan in what could be a pivotal strawweight affair.

The tape-delayed event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the tape-delayed broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.