Search
Home

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the UFC will host its 42nd broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson clashes with fast-rising contender Geoff Neal.

The co-main event features former featherweight king José Aldo, who battles Marlon Vera in a bantamweight match-up.

Advertisement

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

FULL RESULTS
Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
José Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams
Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy
Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono
Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
Deron Winn vs. Antônio Arroyo
Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
Christos Giagos vs. Carlton Minus

No More Stories

About The Author

Matthew Petela
Staff Writer

Matt is a lifelong fan of martial arts who, like many others, caught MMA fever after watching Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar during the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Since then, his passion for combat sports has grown to include Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. A lifelong East Coast resident, Matt has lived in Philadelphia, Boston and now resides in his home state of Maryland.

Related Posts

Copyright © 2014 - 2020 Combat Press. All Rights Reserved.