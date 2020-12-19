On Saturday, Dec. 19, the UFC will host its 42nd broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson clashes with fast-rising contender Geoff Neal.
The co-main event features former featherweight king José Aldo, who battles Marlon Vera in a bantamweight match-up.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
José Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams
Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy
Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono
Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
Deron Winn vs. Antônio Arroyo
Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden
Christos Giagos vs. Carlton Minus