On Saturday, Dec. 19, the UFC will host its 42nd broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson clashes with fast-rising contender Geoff Neal.

The co-main event features former featherweight king José Aldo, who battles Marlon Vera in a bantamweight match-up.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.