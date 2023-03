ONE Friday Fights 9 Results: Eersel Knocks Out Sinsamut in Rematch

On Friday, Mar. 17, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 9: Eersel vs. Sinsamut 2, live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a lightweight title bout between Regian Eersel and Sinsamut Klinmee.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai: Regian Eersel def. Sinsamut Klinmee by KO (liver punch). Round 4, 1:17 – for the lightweight title

Muay Thai: Muangthai PK.Saenchai def. Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek Uthai by KO (elbow). Round 3, 1:37

Muay Thai: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao def. Ryan Sheehan by KO (punch). Round 2, 2:52

Muay Thai: Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom def. Fani Peloumpi by TKO (body punches). Round 2, 1:38

Muay Thai: Sulaiman Looksuan def. Chaongoh Jitmuangnon by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:30

Muay Thai: Seksan Or Kwanmuang def. Silviu Vitez by unanimous decision

Muay Thai: Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya def. Saman Ashouri by KO (punches). Round 2, 0:27

Muay Thai: Tagir Khalilov def. Black Panther by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:04

MMA bout: Tatsumitsu Wada def. Ernesto Montilla Jr. by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:52

MMA bout: Yoon Chang Min def. Kiril Gorobets by split decision

Muay Thai: Nakrob Fairtex def. Chen Jaiyi by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:45