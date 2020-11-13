On Saturday, Nov. 14, the UFC will host its 41th broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returns to the 155-pound division to take on late-notice opponent Paul Felder. The Brazilian dos Anjos has fallen on tough times, dropping four of his last five against the welterweight elite. He’ll look to recapture the form that carried him to a UFC title. Philadelphia’s Felder steps in on less than a week’s notice after Islam Makhachev was forced off the card. The 35-year-old is just 2-2 over his last four Octagon appearances, but both losses came via split decision.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

Advertisement

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Nov. 13.

ESPN+ Main Card

Paul Felder () vs. Rafael dos Anjos ()Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Khaos Williams ()Julian Marquez () vs. Saparbeg Safarov ()Kay Hansen () vs. Cory McKenna ()Eryk Anders () vs. Antônio Arroyo ()

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Brendan Allen () vs. Sean Strickland ()Ashley Yoder () vs. Miranda Granger ()Alex Morono () vs. Rhys McKee ()Jose Alberto Quiñonez () vs. Louis Smolka ()Randa Markos () vs. Kanako Murata ()Geraldo de Freitas () vs. Tony Gravely ()Don’Tale Mayes () vs. Roque Martinez ()