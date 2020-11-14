On Saturday, Nov. 14, the UFC will host its 41th broadcast on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returns to the 155-pound division to take on late-notice opponent Paul Felder. The Brazilian dos Anjos has fallen on tough times, dropping four of his last five against the welterweight elite. He’ll look to recapture the form that carried him to a UFC title. Philadelphia’s Felder steps in on less than a week’s notice after Islam Makhachev was forced off the card. The 35-year-old is just 2-2 over his last four Octagon appearances, but both losses came via split decision.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams
Julian Marquez vs. Saparbeg Safarov
Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna
Eryk Anders vs. Antônio Arroyo
Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland
Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger
Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee
Jose Alberto Quiñonez vs. Louis Smolka
Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata
Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Roque Martinez