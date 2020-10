On Saturday, Oct. 3, the UFC returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE for its 16th broadcast on ESPN. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm squares off with Mexico’s Irene Aldana. Holm got back in the win column at UFC 246 with a decision victory over Raquel Pennington. Aldana, meanwhile, has won five of her last six, with the lone defeat coming against Pennington.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

