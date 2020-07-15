On Wednesday, July 15, the UFC hosts the second event from “Fight Island” as it again visits the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
In the night’s main event, featherweight contenders collide as Boston’s Calvin Kattar meets Hawaii’s Dan Ige. The 32-year-old Kattar has won three of his last four inside the Octagon, including a second-round stoppage of Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in May. After dropping his promotion debut, Ige has now reeled off six straight wins. He most recently edged Brazil’s Edson Barboza on the scorecards in May.
The event kicks off with the preliminary card airing live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The main card follows at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.
FULL RESULTS
Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit
Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann
Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis
Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips
